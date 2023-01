By John Lee.

The Director General of the Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) has announced the resumption of trial production operations from the Sabah (Subba) oil field, which has a capacity of 10,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Eng. Ali Khudair said that the company has succeeded in modernizing and automating operations to resume production from the field.

The goal is to reaching a capacity of 100,000 bpd.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)