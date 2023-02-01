Morocco Opens Embassy in Baghdad

By John Lee.

The reopening of Morocco's embassy in Baghdad will be a starting point for the partnership between the two countries, according to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, confirmed a new generation of diplomatic interaction between Iraq and Morocco, at a reception for his Moroccan counterpart, Mr. Nasser Bourita, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Baghdad.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in education and culture, direct air connection between Baghdad and Rabat, and Iraq's support for Morocco's territorial integrity and peaceful solutions.

Foreign Minister Bourita called the visit historic, saying it symbolises Morocco's confidence in Iraq's development.

Morocco, he said, aims to strengthen relations in all trade and economic fields, combat extremism, and enhance security cooperation with Iraq.

(Source: MOFA)