By John Lee.

The Board of Directors of Iraq's General Company for Grain Trading, which is owned by the Ministry of Trade, as approved the building of a 100,000-ton grain silo in Wasit Governorate.

The Chairman and General Manager, Dr. Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi, said the decision supports efforts to strengthen grain storage capacities nationwide in response to the rising production of buckwheat, projected to reach 5 million tons in the coming years.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)