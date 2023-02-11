Will Central Bank bring an End to Iraqi Dinar Crisis?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Will Iraq's central bank bring an end to the dinar crisis?

The Iraqi dinar has since mid-December plummeted on the parallel market, trading for as low as 1,750 against the US dollar.

This is while the exchange rate for the greenback set by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has stood at 1,460 dinars-until Feb. 7, when the council of ministers agreed to lower it to 1,300.

