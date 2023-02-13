IDC completes New Oil Well at Zubair

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully drilled a new oil well in the Zubair oil field at a depth of 2,472 meters.

The well is the 14th of 37 to be drilled at the field as part of a contract with the Italian company ENI, in cooperation with Schlumberger.

It was drilled using the 1,500-horsepower IDC 38 drilling rig, which will now me moved to another site at Zubair.

IDC owns 43 drilling and maintenance rigs, including 30 modern rigs with capacities ranging from 500 to 3,000 horsepower, which are distributed across Iraq's oil fields from north to south.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)