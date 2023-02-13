PM Pitches Iraq to Emirati Business Leaders

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani met on Thursday evening in Abu Dhabi with a number of Emirati businessmen and heads of prominent companies, on the sidelines of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting included a review of the available prospects for investment and economic cooperation with Iraq, and the opportunities provided by the government to launch major strategic projects and various infrastructure projects in various Iraqi cities.

The Prime Minister spoke about Iraq's openness to all forms of trade and economic exchange and partnership, everything that would provide services to citizens and develop their level, and areas through which companies in the United Arab Emirates can hold a long-term investment partnership, and create a stable investment environment in the market.

The meeting was attended by the heads of various UAE companies, including the Chairman of Dubai World Terminal [DP World?], Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem; the Chairman of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Jassim Hussain Thabet; the Chairman of EMAAR Real Estate, Mohammed Ali Al-Abbar; the Chairman of ROTANA (hotels), Nasir Al-Nowais; the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (MASDAR), Mohammed Jamil Al-Ramahi; the Chairman of the Lulu International Group, Yusuf Ali; the Chairman of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), Essam Farouq Ahmed; and other business leaders and company CEOs.

