Iraq Leadership Fellows Program: Applications Close Soon

The Iraq Leadership Fellows program helps Iraq's next generation of leaders develop the skills they need to build sustainable and transformative social and political movements.

The Fellowship brings together young activists from around Iraq for three residential training sessions over the course of a year, with each training consisting of three days of intensive learning with professional instructors.

The ILF program has invested in developing a bespoke and world-class curriculum that is targeted at the specific challenges faced by young Iraqis and that has been continually adapted and improved based on the experiences of previous classes. Graduates of the program will join an illustrious alumni network of former fellows representing the next generation of Iraqi change-makers.

The Fellowship is supported by the Iraq office of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), and DT Institute and is hosted at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS).

Tuition costs, accommodation, and travel are all covered by the Fellowship.

Workshop Dates:

Workshop I (May 12-14, 2023, Sulaimaniya)

Workshop II (July 7-9, 2023, Baghdad)

Workshop III (October 13-15 2023, Erbil)

Selection Criteria:

Candidates applying to the ILF program should:

Be Iraqi citizens and residents of Iraq

Be between the ages of 25 and 35

Have 2+ years of experience in either social activism or political campaigning/activities

Have exceptional academic, professional, or personal achievements

Be vaccinated (two doses minimum) against Covid-19

Be committed to attending all three residential training sessions, to reading all preparatory materials, to engaging in the mentorship sessions in between the trainings, and to pursuing follow-on activities.

Be fluent in Arabic.

We also expect Fellows to be:

Dedicated to expanding their roles as political or social leaders, and passionate about peacefully bringing about positive change in Iraq

Positive in their attitude, and have demonstrated perseverance and initiative

Intellectually curious, tolerant of diverse perspectives, and willing to take risks

Committed to upholding democratic values and to exercising personal integrity

Mentors with a passion for investing in others, and ready to contribute to and enhance the experience of other fellows

Coachable and in search of feedback

Humble and able to ask for help

Results-oriented, mission-driven, and innovative

Service-oriented coalition-builders who can effectively negotiate and manage conflict as a member of a team

Capable of listening and communicating effectively in written and spoken word

Able to demonstrate leadership potential

The Fellowship seeks diversity of representation in terms of governorate, gender, and vocation.

Applications:

To apply to the Iraq Leadership Fellows 2023, fill and submit the application form before 12:00 midnight Baghdad time on the 18th of February 2023. If you have any questions about the fellowship or the application process, please email [email protected]

Application Form

(Source: ILF)