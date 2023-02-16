Asiacell reports More Customers but Fall in Profits

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported an increase in customers and data traffic, but a drop EBITDA.

In its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell reported solid Revenue for the year 2022, reaching a total of QAR 3.7 billion. However, the EBITDA saw a decrease of 6% mainly due to higher lease line and energy cost.

"Customer base experienced a significant increase of 7% in 2022 as promotions such as free data bundles, add-on packages, World Cup roaming bundles, as well as bundle cards were rolled out.

"During Q4 2022, data traffic saw a notable increase of 6% in data and 18% data users, following the launch of unlimited weekly and daily bundles. Total number of sites increased further leading to population coverage of 100%, 98%, and 97% in 2G, 3G, and 4G, respectively. The number of app users also saw a remarkable boost."

(Source: Ooredoo)