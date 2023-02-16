IBBC Visit to Kuwait and Basrah

Building on the momentum created by the Gulf Cup, the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) Managing Director, Christophe Michels visited Kuwait and Basrah to discuss the strengthening of business partnership between Kuwaiti and Basrawi businesses.

Joined by IBBC Founder Member, Sara Akbar, meetings were held with the Kuwaiti Chamber of Commerce, the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait, the Governor of Basrah, Basrah Chamber of Commerce and Basrah Investment Commission.

It was decided that a business conference focussing on Basrah would be held for Kuwaiti and Iraqi Businesses in Kuwait City at an early opportunity.

Christophe Michels stated:

"With thousands of Kuwaiti visitors to Basrah during the football tournament and still hundreds more visiting Basrah every weekend since the end of the championship, the time was ripe for Kuwait and Basrah to move closer together and start rebuilding a once exceptionally strong business relationship.

"Opportunities abound for Kuwaitis to invest in Basrah and for Iraqis to trade with Kuwait."

(Source: IBBC)