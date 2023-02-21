KRG PM meets French Entrepreneurs and Investors

Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a number of entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen and representatives of several French companies at the headquarters of the Mouvement des Enterprises de France (MEDEF) in Paris.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the general economic situation in the Kurdistan Region and the reforms of the ninth cabinet in terms of diversifying the economy and revenue sources, building a strong economic infrastructure, digitalizing public services and providing necessary facilities for domestic and foreign investors.

The Prime Minister encouraged French companies to invest more in the Kurdistan Region, in this regard, the Prime Minister expressed the readiness of all necessary cooperation and coordination of the Kurdistan Region Government.

At the end of the meeting, the participants expressed their comments and recommendations towards the development of French investment in the Kurdistan Region and the Prime Minister answered the questions and comments of the participants.

(Source: KRG)