Iraq Economic Contact Group meets with Fin Cmte

By John Lee.

On February 13, 2023, the ambassadors of the Iraq Economic Contact Group (IECG), under German co-chairmanship, met with representatives of the Iraqi parliament's finance committee to exchange views on key economic reforms and ongoing budget negotiations.

Ambassador Jäger reiterated the offer of support from the G7 countries to assist Iraq in furthering its reform path. He identified important areas for intensified cooperation, including financial and banking sector reform, the development of the private sector, and the fight against the impacts of climate change.

The chairman of the finance committee, Atwan Al-Atwani, as well as his first deputy, Ahmed Mudhir Al-Juburi, and second deputy, Ekhlass Al-Dulaimi, welcomed the support offers and reaffirmed that parliament would prioritize these future-oriented topics in the ongoing budget process.

They particularly emphasized the great potential for cooperation in the energy sector and underscored the importance of investments, such as the planned enhanced cooperation with Siemens.

The IECG, launched in 2020 to support economic reform processes in Iraq, includes not only the G7 countries but also the EU, the World Bank, and (in an advisory capacity) the IMF. Germany has jointly assumed the chairmanship with Canada as of January 1, 2023.

(Source: German Foreign Ministry)