Contracts Signed for Iraq's Fifth Round Energy Licences

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani attended the final signing ceremony of the contracts for the fifth licensing round for border zones and fields, held on Tuesday 21st February at the headquarters of the Ministry of Oil.

The Prime Minister pointed out that implementing the fifth licensing round was delayed for five years, causing significant losses and great environmental damage to Iraq.

His Excellency also emphasized that the endeavors for the investment of the associated gas and natural gas stem from a firm determination to achieve economic reforms, which are the main focus of the government program.

These contracts relate to the development and production of six fields and exploratory blocks in border areas, which were granted to the following companies:

Development blocks:

Gilabat-Qumar, in Diyala: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Khashim Ahmer-Injana, in Diyala: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Huwaiza, in Missan (Maysan): Geo Jade Petroleum (China)

Khudher Al-Mai [Khider al-Mai], in Basra and Muthana: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Exploration blocks:

Naft Khana, in Diyala: Geo-Jade Petroleum (China)

Sindibad [Sindbad] field in Basra: United Energy Group (UEG) (Hong Kong)

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)