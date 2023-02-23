KRG announces first e-Visa Portal

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has announced the launch of the KRG's first e-Visa portal, in line with the promise to turn KRG into a digital government powerhouse by the end of 2025.

The new paperless portal (visit.gov.krd) allows visitors and investors to apply for visas online, helping to boost tourism and foreign investment in the Kurdistan Region. Several other systems have been developed with e-Visa to improve border security.

The Prime Minister explains how the technology and data from the services will also facilitate the introduction of more digital services; pave the way for serious upgrades to our airports and border crossings, and help build new trade routes with our international partners.

e-Visa is among many services that this cabinet has introduced to improve public services, and citizen satisfaction and aid the ease of doing business in Kurdistan. More announcements will be made over the next few months.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani commended the Ministry of Interior for prioritizing digital services and the Department of Information Technology for their commitment to KRG's Digital Transformation agenda.

(Source: KRG)