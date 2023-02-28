Iraqi PM meets Delegation from Transparency International

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has received the delegation of Transparency International, in the presence of the Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) and Germany.

During the meeting, they discussed the government's efforts in combating financial and administrative corruption, and the practical steps taken in this regard.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's determination to combat corruption, which is one of the most important priorities of the government program.

His Excellency reiterated Iraq's willingness to benefit from international experiences and the expertise of the Transparency International in combating corruption.

They reaffirmed their support for the Iraqi efforts to develop anti-corruption mechanisms, in order to ensure progress in this regard.

The delegation stated that they have sensed real determination by the Iraqi government to combat corruption, which prompted the delegation to visit Iraq.

Both sides stressed the importance of fighting corruption as a mutual responsibility that requires the cooperation of civil society institutions and independent bodies, as well as the judiciary and other authorities.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)