Visa Exec meets with top Iraqi Officials re e-Payments

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani received a delegation from the international electronic payment company Visa Inc., led by the company's Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Andrew Torre.

During the meeting, His Excellency expressed the government's determination to implement reform and move forward with plans for financial inclusion and digitalization of banking systems to meet international standards and regulations.

Mr. Al-Sudani stressed that the government's efforts in this sector will facilitate financial transactions for citizens, reduce time and enhance the measures for combating money laundering.

For their part, Visa Inc. representatives expressed their full support for the government's plan to set up points of sale with electronic cards (POS), the steps of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), and the government program that endeavors to advance flexibility and streamline financial and economic transactions, and enhance the efficiency and adherence to legal measures.

At a separate meeting with the CBI, its Governor, Ali Al-Alaq, said the Bank seeks to make a 'quantum leap' in the field of financial technology in the Iraqi banking sector by keeping pace with the latest global technologies.

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister, CBI)