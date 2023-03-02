Amarinth Wins Another Order at Iraq's Rumaila Oilfield

By John Lee.

UK-based pump maker Amarinth has won another order from Iraq Gates Contracting Company (IGCC), this time for two bespoke API 610 12th Edition VS4 vertical pumps for the Rumaila oil field in Iraq.

The 3.5m long flare drain pumps are destined for the Rumaila oil field, a super-giant oil field located 50km to the west of the city of Basra, southern Iraq. The Rumaila field, managed by the Rumaila Operating Organization (ROO), is estimated to contain 17 billion barrels, the largest oil field ever discovered in Iraq and considered the third largest oil field in the world.

IGCC came back to Amarinth following the company's previous successful delivery of ten API 610 OH1 condensate transfer pumps for the Rumaila field. Space constraints in the tanks called for a particularly small support plate of just 30 inches in length and so Amarinth designed a bespoke support plate for the VS4 pumps with a special arrangement that still enables Plan 53B seal support systems to be mounted at the side of the pumps.

The motors, seal support systems, and instrumentation will be IECEx certified and as with the previous order, the pumps will be inspected and witness tested by Bureau Veritas and supplied with a full legalised Iraq documentation package. The pumps are also required on an aggressive 25-week delivery from drawing approval.

(Source: Amarinth)