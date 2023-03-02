Navigate

Navigation

Power China pitches to Iraqi Railways

By on 2nd March 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

A delegation from Power China visited the Ministry of Transport and the General Railway Company earlier this week to discuss their proposals regarding the train sector.

The Director General of Railways, Eng. Younes Khaled Jawad, stated that the meeting involved a discussion on Power China's offers for the manufacturing of trains and the building of high-speed railway lines.

The heads of concerned departments and experts from their company were present during the meeting.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

Related posts:

New Report on Iraqi Roads and Railways PM Pitches Iraq to Emirati Business Leaders KRG considering $10bn Investment from China Alstom and Hyundai discuss "Baghdad Monorail"
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply