Power China pitches to Iraqi Railways

By John Lee.

A delegation from Power China visited the Ministry of Transport and the General Railway Company earlier this week to discuss their proposals regarding the train sector.

The Director General of Railways, Eng. Younes Khaled Jawad, stated that the meeting involved a discussion on Power China's offers for the manufacturing of trains and the building of high-speed railway lines.

The heads of concerned departments and experts from their company were present during the meeting.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)