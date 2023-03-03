Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd March 2023).

RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 942.2 -0.9% 3.5% RSISX USD Index 926.5 14.5% 19.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 4,610 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.5 # of Traded Companies 58 Traded Shares (mn)/d 2,849 # of Companies (Up) 32 Total Trades (#/d) 2,607 # of Companies (Down) 10 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,417 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 11,680 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Nationality H. Furniture (NR) IHFI 3.190 49.8% 116.3% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.690 9.5% 3.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1.290 3.2% 17.3% Mansour Hotel HMAN 34.750 2.2% -6.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1.470 2.1% 7.3% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 -14.3% 0.0% Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 19.250 -12.5% 28.3% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 10.150 -11.4% 66.4% Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NR) HTVM 6.250 -10.7% -10.7% United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 -14.3% 0.0% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,297.2 925.6 28.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,255.7 896.0 27.2% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 378.7 270.2 8.2% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 361.6 258.0 7.8% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 179.2 127.9 3.9%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 667 1,838.1 1,311.6 39.9% Industry 1,044 1,664.7 1,187.8 36.1% Telecom 193 361.6 258.0 7.8% Services 291 315.5 225.1 6.8% Hotels&Tourism 216 236.6 168.9 5.1% Agriculture 182 184.3 131.5 4.0% Insurance 12 9.0 6.4 0.2% Investment 2 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,607 4,610.0 3,289.3 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) resumed trading on Feb. 28 after holding its AGM on Feb. 20 in which they discussed and approved the book of CBI, number (9/3/25060 on 5/10/2022) (which includes the non-distribution of dividends for the next 10 years and allocating it for investments starting from the year 2022) and took the appropriate decision regarding it, and viewed the special report for evaluating the performance and work of the Board of Directors for the year 2021. Iraqi For Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Feb. 28 after holding its postponed AGM on Feb. 19 in which they discussed and approved electing five original and five alternative board members. Original shares of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) resumed trading on Feb. 26 after holding its AGM on Feb. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital from IQD1.66 bn to IQD3.32 bn through 100% rights issue, and changing the company's name from National Company for Home Furniture Industries to National Company for Industrial Investments.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) starting Mar. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 19 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members for the private sector.



