Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd March 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|942.2
|-0.9%
|3.5%
|RSISX USD Index
|926.5
|14.5%
|19.6%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|4,610
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|3.5
|# of Traded Companies
|58
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|2,849
|# of Companies (Up)
|32
|Total Trades (#/d)
|2,607
|# of Companies (Down)
|10
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,417
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|16
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|11,680
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|1
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320
/ 1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Nationality H. Furniture (NR)
|IHFI
|3.190
|49.8%
|116.3%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.690
|9.5%
|3.0%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|1.290
|3.2%
|17.3%
|Mansour Hotel
|HMAN
|34.750
|2.2%
|-6.1%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1.470
|2.1%
|7.3%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|United Bank (UCM)
|BUND
|0.060
|-14.3%
|0.0%
|Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
|HSAD
|19.250
|-12.5%
|28.3%
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|10.150
|-11.4%
|66.4%
|Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NR)
|HTVM
|6.250
|-10.7%
|-10.7%
|United Bank (UCM)
|BUND
|0.060
|-14.3%
|0.0%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|1,297.2
|925.6
|28.1%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1,255.7
|896.0
|27.2%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|378.7
|270.2
|8.2%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|361.6
|258.0
|7.8%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|179.2
|127.9
|3.9%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|667
|1,838.1
|1,311.6
|39.9%
|Industry
|1,044
|1,664.7
|1,187.8
|36.1%
|Telecom
|193
|361.6
|258.0
|7.8%
|Services
|291
|315.5
|225.1
|6.8%
|Hotels&Tourism
|216
|236.6
|168.9
|5.1%
|Agriculture
|182
|184.3
|131.5
|4.0%
|Insurance
|12
|9.0
|6.4
|0.2%
|Investment
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,607
|4,610.0
|3,289.3
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) resumed trading on Feb. 28 after holding its AGM on Feb. 20 in which they discussed and approved the book of CBI, number (9/3/25060 on 5/10/2022) (which includes the non-distribution of dividends for the next 10 years and allocating it for investments starting from the year 2022) and took the appropriate decision regarding it, and viewed the special report for evaluating the performance and work of the Board of Directors for the year 2021.
- Iraqi For Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Feb. 28 after holding its postponed AGM on Feb. 19 in which they discussed and approved electing five original and five alternative board members.
- Original shares of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) resumed trading on Feb. 26 after holding its AGM on Feb. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital from IQD1.66 bn to IQD3.32 bn through 100% rights issue, and changing the company's name from National Company for Home Furniture Industries to National Company for Industrial Investments.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) starting Mar. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 19 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members for the private sector.
