Iraq Plans More Renewable Energy; 5 Million New Trees

By John Lee.

Iraq's Prime Minister has said Iraq will plant five million trees in an attempt to combat climate change and limit the damage caused by dust storms.

Addressing a climate conference in Basra, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani added that the plan woule be accompanied by the launch of a "national guide for urban afforestation" for the first time in Iraq.

Other projects will include the construction of renewable energy power stations, the rehabilitation of closed sanitary landfill sites, desertification control projects, water-regulated irrigation techniques, and new water treatment facilities.

He added that one-third of Iraq's electricity needs should be met from renewable sources by 2030.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)