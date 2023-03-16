Hungary to Import Iraqi Dates?

By John Lee.

The Director General of the General Company for Exhibitions and Trade Services at the Ministry of Trade in Iraq, Adel Al-Masoudi, met with the Hungarian Ambassador to Iraq, Attila Tarr, to discuss strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

They exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation in political and economic fields and emphasized Iraq's importance as a commercial market for international companies.

The Hungarian ambassador expressed readiness to import Iraqi dates and discussed the possibility of supplying Ukrainian wheat stored in Hungary.

They agreed to hold a meeting with Iraqi exporters of dates to discuss further cooperation.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)