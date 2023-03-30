From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq-Morocco rapprochement could release frozen assets, address IS members

In a sign of warming ties, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita traveled to Baghdad early this year to reopen his country's embassy.

Amid the deteriorating security situation after the 2003 US-led invasion, Morocco had closed the diplomatic mission in 2005. Two embassy employees were kidnapped by Al-Qaeda in Iraq that year, and their fates remain unknown.

With improved security conditions, the two countries have moved to restore relations. Yet some underlying contentions remain.

For instance, Baghdad has maintained its neutrality over Western Sahara, a disputed territory that Morocco and the Polisario Front have clashed over since 1975.

