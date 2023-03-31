Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th March 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 957.6 -0.7% 5.2% RSISX USD Index 941.6 -0.7% 21.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 2,247 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 1.7 # of Traded Companies 53 Traded Shares (mn)/d 1,381 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/d) 1,828 # of Companies (Down) 12 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,404 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,428 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 0 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Union Bank (NR) BUOI 0.490 32.4% 145.0% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 5.700 14.0% -16.8% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.650 8.3% -35.0% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.950 8.3% 0.0% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.420 5.0% 10.5% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Zawraa for Financial Inv. (NR) VZAF 0.300 -14.3% -16.7% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.120 -7.7% -14.3% Economy Bank (NR) BEFI 0.140 -6.7% -22.2% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 8.500 -6.6% 39.3% Ishtar Hotels HISH 9.000 -5.3% -9.1% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 539.1 408.4 24.0% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 467.1 353.9 20.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 246.1 186.4 10.9% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 218.8 165.7 9.7% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 134.7 102.1 6.0%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 789 808.0 612.1 36.0% Banking 483 734.4 556.4 32.7% Services 150 262.3 198.7 11.7% Telecom 174 247.2 187.3 11.0% Agriculture 170 137.2 103.9 6.1% Hotels&Tourism 58 57.6 43.7 2.6% Insurance 3 0.4 0.3 0.0% Investment 1 0.1 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 1,828 2,247.3 1,702.5 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Saudi Arabia's Export-Import (EXIM) Bank signed a new credit line contract with the Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment and Development (BIIB). The deal will be worth $20 mn and will be utilized to finance Saudi exports to Iraq. The agreement will open new investment opportunities that will boost economic operations between the two countries.

National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2021 at the company's headquarters in Baghdad.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) resumed trading on Mar. 28 after holding its AGM on Mar. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and elected five original and three alternative board members for the private sector.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) on Apr. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 16 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the capital through 11.11% bonus issue to IQD300 bn, and adopting the cumulative voting method.

