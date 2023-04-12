CBI Boss meets US-based Data Center Investor

By John Lee.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Mohsen Ismail Al-Alaq, has met with a delegation from Iron Point Iconiq (IPI Partners), one of the largest data center owners in the world.

Operating in 26 markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia, the company owns data centers serving the world's largest technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, according to a statement from the CBI.

After the meeting, the Governor stated that he received an offer from the company, which is looking to invest in and develop data centers in Iraq to facilitate the digitisation of the Iraqi economy.

IPI Partners is a partnership between ICONIQ Capital, an American wealth management and investment firm, and Iron Point Partners, a private equity firm targeting investments in real estate and other real assets.

(Source: CBI)