German Companies may build Railway in Iraqi Kurdistan

By on 12th April 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the Kurdistan Investment Board (KIB) has met with the German companies Martin Rose GmbH and HG Gruppe to discuss investment projects in road and railway construction.

According to the KIB, both companies have experience in constructing high bridges, roads, and railways in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and have expressed their readiness to build a railway in the Kurdistan Region.

The KIB Chairman expressed his support for the project.

No further details were announced.

(Source: KIB)

