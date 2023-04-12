Iraq to Pay Debts to Iran within 3-5 Months: Official

The Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said the debt Iraq owes to Iran for import of energy will be paid within the next three to five months.

"We have found several solutions to receive our debt from the Central Bank of Iraq, so, Iraq's oustanding payments to Iran will be cleared gradually within the next three to five months," Yahya Al-e Es'hagh stated.

Regarding the solutions to cut the dependency of the Iranian economy on the US dollar, the former minister of commerce noted that a part of Iran's ties with neighboring Iraq is in the fields of exchange of goods while the other part is related to the export of technical and engineering services and also electricity and gas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the leading role of the private sector and added that a major part of trade relations between Iran and Iraq is done by the private sector.

Iranian products are highly welcomed by people in neighboring Iraq, Al-e Es'hagh emphasized.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)