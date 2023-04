By John Lee.

US-based Duck Donuts has said it has signed a franchise agreement for 10 shops in Iraq.

Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer, said:

"We welcome our newest franchise partners to the system and look forward to supporting them throughout their journey as a small business owner."

The company did not disclose the name of the Iraqi franchisee.

It opened its first locations in 2007 in North Carolina, and began franchising in 2013.

(Source: Duck Donuts)