Norwegian Firm "Exits Iraq Solar Power Projects"

By John Lee.

Norwegian company Scatec has reportedly decided not to proceed with its solar projects in Iraq.

The firm, whose main shareholder is Equinor (formerly Statoil), told MEES that it has decided to focus on "carefully selected markets", and not to proceed with the projects in Iraq.

In October 2021, Iraq's Ministry of Oil announced the signing of an agreement with a consortium led by Scatec, and including Egypt's Orascom and Iraq's Al-Bilal, to build a 525-MW solar power plant in Karbala.

According to MEES, the projects were 225MW in Iskandariya and 300MW in Karbala.

More here.

(Source: MEES)