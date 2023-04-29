Navigate

Iraq Stock Market Report

29th April 2023

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th April 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Return      
RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%)
RSISX IQD Index 1,076.7 -0.2% 18.3%
RSISX USD Index 1,058.6 -0.2% 36.6%
ISX Market Summary of This Week
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 2,785 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 2.1 # of Traded Companies 46
Traded Shares (mn)/d 1,730     # of Companies (Up) 10
Total Trades (#/d) 2,059     # of Companies (Down) 13
ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,762     # of Companies (Not changed) 23
ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,698 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 0
Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**		 1320/

1310

 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.070 16.7% 16.7%
Al-Hilal Industries IHLI 0.760 10.1% -21.6%
Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.130 8.3% -7.1%
The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM) ITLI 0.730 7.4% -14.1%
Economy Bank BEFI 0.160 6.7% -11.1%
Top 5 Losers
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Union Bank BUOI 0.330 -13.2% 65.0%
Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.950 -9.3% 0.0%
Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 3.450 -6.5% -41.5%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 3.150 -2.2% -4.5%
Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.630 -1.6% -8.7%
Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
Bank of Baghdad BBOB 754.3 571.4 27.1%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 605.6 458.8 21.7%
Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 573.4 434.4 20.6%
National Bank of Iraq BNOI 233.6 177.0 8.4%
Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 176.9 134.0 6.4%
Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
Industry 761 1,299.6 984.5 46.7%
Banking 918 1,132.4 857.9 40.7%
Telecom 107 176.9 134.0 6.4%
Agriculture 99 72.7 55.1 2.6%
Services 127 62.4 47.3 2.2%
Hotels&Tourism 46 39.4 29.9 1.4%
Insurance 1 1.5 1.1 0.1%
Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0%
Grand Total 2,059 2,784.9 2,109.8 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

  • Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) will be moved from the Undisclosed Capital Market to the regular market starting May 2 because of disclosing 2021 annual financial statements.

