Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th April 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,076.7 -0.2% 18.3% RSISX USD Index 1,058.6 -0.2% 36.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 2,785 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 2.1 # of Traded Companies 46 Traded Shares (mn)/d 1,730 # of Companies (Up) 10 Total Trades (#/d) 2,059 # of Companies (Down) 13 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,762 # of Companies (Not changed) 23 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,698 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 0 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.070 16.7% 16.7% Al-Hilal Industries IHLI 0.760 10.1% -21.6% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.130 8.3% -7.1% The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM) ITLI 0.730 7.4% -14.1% Economy Bank BEFI 0.160 6.7% -11.1% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Union Bank BUOI 0.330 -13.2% 65.0% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.950 -9.3% 0.0% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 3.450 -6.5% -41.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 3.150 -2.2% -4.5% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.630 -1.6% -8.7% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 754.3 571.4 27.1% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 605.6 458.8 21.7% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 573.4 434.4 20.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 233.6 177.0 8.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 176.9 134.0 6.4%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 761 1,299.6 984.5 46.7% Banking 918 1,132.4 857.9 40.7% Telecom 107 176.9 134.0 6.4% Agriculture 99 72.7 55.1 2.6% Services 127 62.4 47.3 2.2% Hotels&Tourism 46 39.4 29.9 1.4% Insurance 1 1.5 1.1 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,059 2,784.9 2,109.8 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) will be moved from the Undisclosed Capital Market to the regular market starting May 2 because of disclosing 2021 annual financial statements.

