Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th April 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|1,076.7
|-0.2%
|18.3%
|RSISX USD Index
|1,058.6
|-0.2%
|36.6%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|2,785
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|2.1
|# of Traded Companies
|46
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|1,730
|# of Companies (Up)
|10
|Total Trades (#/d)
|2,059
|# of Companies (Down)
|13
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|16,762
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|23
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|12,698
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|0
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|United Bank (UCM)
|BUND
|0.070
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Al-Hilal Industries
|IHLI
|0.760
|10.1%
|-21.6%
|Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
|BIME
|0.130
|8.3%
|-7.1%
|The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM)
|ITLI
|0.730
|7.4%
|-14.1%
|Economy Bank
|BEFI
|0.160
|6.7%
|-11.1%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Union Bank
|BUOI
|0.330
|-13.2%
|65.0%
|Al -Khazer for Construction M.
|IKHC
|1.950
|-9.3%
|0.0%
|Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
|IFCM
|3.450
|-6.5%
|-41.5%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|3.150
|-2.2%
|-4.5%
|Dar Al-Salam for Insurance
|NDSA
|0.630
|-1.6%
|-8.7%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|754.3
|571.4
|27.1%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|605.6
|458.8
|21.7%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|573.4
|434.4
|20.6%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|233.6
|177.0
|8.4%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|176.9
|134.0
|6.4%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Industry
|761
|1,299.6
|984.5
|46.7%
|Banking
|918
|1,132.4
|857.9
|40.7%
|Telecom
|107
|176.9
|134.0
|6.4%
|Agriculture
|99
|72.7
|55.1
|2.6%
|Services
|127
|62.4
|47.3
|2.2%
|Hotels&Tourism
|46
|39.4
|29.9
|1.4%
|Insurance
|1
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,059
|2,784.9
|2,109.8
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) will be moved from the Undisclosed Capital Market to the regular market starting May 2 because of disclosing 2021 annual financial statements.
https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities
https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities
No comments yet.