Iraqi PM Predicts Dinar Value

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani (pictured), has said the he anticipates the exchange rate between the Iraqi dinar and the US dollar will stabilize at the official rate of 1,320 IQD.

Speaking at the Iraq Forum for Stability and Prosperity in Baghdad last week, he also said that Iraq's current financial situation is the best it has been in recent years.

He added that illicit trading through the Foreign Currency Selling Window was prevalent until the introduction of the electronic platform, which effectively stopped it.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)