Navigate

Navigation

Iraqi PM Predicts Dinar Value

By on 9th May 2023 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani (pictured), has said the he anticipates the exchange rate between the Iraqi dinar and the US dollar will stabilize at the official rate of 1,320 IQD.

Speaking at the Iraq Forum for Stability and Prosperity in Baghdad last week, he also said that Iraq's current financial situation is the best it has been in recent years.

He added that illicit trading through the Foreign Currency Selling Window was prevalent until the introduction of the electronic platform, which effectively stopped it.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

Related posts:

PM urges CBI to halt Fall in Iraqi Dinar Iraqi Govt Committed to Exchange Rate Stability CBI takes action to Stabilise Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate Iraqi Delegation to visit US to discuss Dinar Slump
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply