KRG reaches Agreement with Baghdad on Oil Exports

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reached an agreement with the Iraqi federal government on measures to allow the resumption of oil exports through Turkey.

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources announced in a statement that on 10 May Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) officially requested Turkish authorities to allow the Kurdistan Region's oil exports via the country's Ceyhan port.

Both The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources and Iraq's Ministry of Oil are reportedly waiting for Turkey's response before resuming oil exports.

(Source: KRG)