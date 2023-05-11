Navigate

Navigation

KRG reaches Agreement with Baghdad on Oil Exports

By on 11th May 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reached an agreement with the Iraqi federal government on measures to allow the resumption of oil exports through Turkey.

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources announced in a statement that on 10 May Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) officially requested Turkish authorities to allow the Kurdistan Region's oil exports via the country's Ceyhan port.

Both The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources and Iraq's Ministry of Oil are reportedly waiting for Turkey's response before resuming oil exports.

(Source: KRG)

Related posts:

KRG Oil Exports Suspended following Arbitration Ruling Oil Exports from Northern Iraq to Resume Turkiye claims Baghdad must Compensate Ankara in Oil Dispute Turkey "wants Guarantees from Baghdad" before KRG Exports Resume

One Response to KRG reaches Agreement with Baghdad on Oil Exports

  1. Khalid ismail 11th May 2023 at 17:01 #

    Its good news after the earthquake disaster

Leave a Reply