GE Services Iraqi Gas Turbines

By John Lee.

GE Gas Power along with teams from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, have reportedly serviced and upgraded a total capacity of 1400 MW through several gas turbine service and upgrade projects in the first half of this year.

According to a statement carried by Zawya, GE completed maintenance work, including major overhauls, on two gas turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW at the Khor Al-Zubair power station.

It also carried out projects at power plants ate Shatt Al-Basra, Al Khairat and Al Quds.

(Source: Zawya)