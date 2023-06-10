Navigate

GE Services Iraqi Gas Turbines

By on 10th June 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

GE Gas Power along with teams from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, have reportedly serviced and upgraded a total capacity of 1400 MW through several gas turbine service and upgrade projects in the first half of this year.

According to a statement carried by Zawya, GE completed maintenance work, including major overhauls, on two gas turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW at the Khor Al-Zubair power station.

It also carried out projects at power plants ate Shatt Al-Basra, Al Khairat and Al Quds.

(Source: Zawya)

