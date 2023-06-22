Iraqi President Ratifies Budget

By John Lee.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid endorsed the country's Federal Financial Budget Law.

Approval and ratification of the general budget is a first step in implementing the government's agenda, which includes meeting citizens' needs and enhancing public welfare. Besides improving health and educational conditions, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and the implementation of vital and strategic projects are also important to improve living standards.

President Rashid underlined that our country's economic and environmental challenges cannot be met without the rationalization of government spending, preservation of public funds, and diversification of the economy.

In the approval of the country's budget, His Excellency praised all the parties' efforts, and priority was given to operational and investment expenditures, which can ease the burden on low-income groups to achieve social justice.

President Rashid ratified the federal budget after being sent to the Presidency of the Republic by Parliament.

(Source: Presidency.iq)