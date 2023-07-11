More on Iraq's $27bn Energy Deal with TotalEnergies

By Irina Slav for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq Inks Long-Awaited $27 Billion Energy Deal With TotalEnergies
The government of Iraq and TotalEnergies have signed a long-awaited deal worth $27 billion that should see Iraq's oil production grow and boost its reliance on domestic gas for power generation.
Very good Deal wish both country Iraq & French Total to maintain the deal, don't forget my 1% Share