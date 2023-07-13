Chinese Company to build Cement Factory in Muthanna

By John Lee.

Sama Samawa Industries has announced plans to build a cement factory in Muthanna Governorate, southern Iraq.

According to Shafaq News Agency, the factory aims to produce various types of cement, with a daily production capacity of 7,000 tons and an annual output of two million tons.

Sinoma International Engineering, a Chinese company specializing in cement plant construction, will be responsible for executing the $200-million project, which is expected to be completed within 18 to 20 months.

The factory will employ 500 Iraqis and is set to become one of Iraq's largest facilities in terms of size and production capacity.

(Source: Shafaq News Agency)