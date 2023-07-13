Iraqi Cabinet Approves Italian Firm for Nasiriyah Gas Project

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a recommendation from the Ministerial Energy Council directing the Ministry of Oil's Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) to invite the Italian company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG) to install and operate a "wet oil processing unit" at the Nasiriyah Gas Isolation Station.

The plant will have a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day (bpd).

PEG will be engaged through a "direct contracting method", exempting the contract from the government contract execution instructions (2/2014), provided that the Ministry of Oil assumes responsibility for the legal procedures related to the matter.

The company is also involved in Iraq's $17-billion Develepment Road Project ("dry canal").

(Source: Ministry of Oil)