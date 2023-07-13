Egyptian Billionaire considers Projects in Baghad

By John Lee.

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has met with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to discuss a major project in Baghdad.

No details of the project were given, but Sawiris, the Chairman of Egypt's Orascom Investment Holding company, had also met earlier this year with the Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) to discuss a number of opportunities in areas such as housing, tourism and food processing.

In a statement on Twitter, Sawiris wished the PM success in achieving his aspirations for a prosperous future for the Iraqi people.

