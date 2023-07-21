Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th July 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,113.5 2.4% 22.3% RSISX USD Index 1,094.8 2.4% 41.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 7,953.6 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 6.0 # of Traded Companies 53 Traded Shares (mn)/d 7,091 # of Companies (Up) 18 Total Trades (#/d) 2,728 # of Companies (Down) 18 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,780 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,712 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.690 21.1% 53.3% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NR) SAEI 2.000 14.3% 33.3% Economy Bank BEFI 0.140 7.7% -22.2% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.140 7.7% -12.5% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.290 7.4% 3.6% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mosul Bank BMFI 0.190 -13.6% -9.5% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.040 -12.1% -36.3% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 9.000 -11.7% -4.8% Nationality H. Furniture (NR) IHFI 2.700 -10.0% 83.1% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.130 -7.1% -31.6% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) International Development Bank (NR) BIDB 4,657.5 3,528.4 58.6% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,112.1 842.5 14.0% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 566.1 428.9 7.1% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 408.1 309.2 5.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 269.1 203.8 3.4%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 464 5,191.5 3,933.0 65.3% Industry 1,076 1,161.3 879.8 14.6% Agriculture 784 1,128.1 854.6 14.2% Services 187 222.5 168.5 2.8% Telecom 148 171.8 130.2 2.2% Hotels&Tourism 62 76.6 58.0 1.0% Investment 7 1.8 1.4 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,728 7,953.6 6,025.4 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 5.75 bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Jul. 17, valued at IQD4.66 bn and corresponding to 2.3% of BIDB's capital.

Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Jul. 16 through the bank's branches (Baghdad, Erbil, and Basra). The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 3) to distribute an IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 31.6% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) will resume trading on Jul. 23 after holding its AGM on Jul. 13 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and elected seven original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Jul. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 31 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect seven original and seven alternative board members.

