New Projects to Increase Production at West Qurna 1

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has inaugurated new projects intended to sustain and increase production in the West Qurna 1 oil field, which has current production at 560,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The projects include a water treatment unit with a capacity of 235,000 barrels per day, aimed at optimizing water usage for injection into the main reservoir, reducing pollution, and boosting oil production.

Another project involves connecting old and new facilities to improve infrastructure and enhance crude oil transportation without disrupting production. The projects align with the ministry's goals of supporting vital and significant initiatives while improving the environment.

The ministry's Gas Affairs Deputy affirmed their support for enhancing oilfield infrastructure through modern technology to enhance oil production processes. They also have promising plans to invest in associated gas from oilfields and convert it into useful energy, phasing out flaring in the near future.

Ninety percent of the workforce at West Qurna 1 are Iraqi nationals.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)