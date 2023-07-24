Navigate

Purchase Tariffs Reduced at 2 Iraqi Solar Projects

By on 24th July 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraqi's Cabinet has this week approved an agreement between the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and Al-Bilal Group, a limited general contracting company, which includes a reduction in the power purchase tariff for two solar power station projects in Karbala (300 MW) and Alexandria (Iskandariya) (225 MW).

The agreement reduces the price from $40.7/MW-hour to $39.5/MW-hour.

It also stipulates the implementation of 75 MW out of the total contracted capacity of 525 MW within a maximum period of 12 months from the signing of the power purchase contract and before the project's financial closure, with the possibility of future expansion for both sites.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

