Capacity to Double at Iraqi Fertilizer Plant

By John Lee.

AAA Holding Group (AHG) has announced a doubling of capacity at its fertilizer plant at Khor al Zubair, in Basra governorate.

The new line, producing di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, will have a capacity of 500,000 tons per year, bringing total production at the plant to one million tons annually.

Amet Selman, CEO of AHG, confirmed to Iraq Business News that construction of the new facility has already started (see pictures below), and the new line will be ready for production by the end of September 2023.

He added in a statement:

"AAA Holding Group's substantial investment signifies a bold step forward in bolstering Iraq's agricultural productivity. With the planned production capacity of 1 million tons of DAP per annum, the project is set to create a ripple effect, enhancing food security and boosting the national economy."

The Ministry of Agriculture will buy all of the fertiliser produced.

Iraq is known to have significant deposits of phosphates, and there are plans for major investments in phosphate mining in Western Iraq.