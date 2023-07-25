UK Trade with Iraq Up 57%

By John Lee.

The UK's Department for Business and Trade has said that total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Iraq was £1.2 billion [$1.5 billion] in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022, an increase of 57.3% or £432 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021.

Of this £1.2 billion:

Total UK exports to Iraq amounted to £705 million in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022 (an increase of 46.3% or £223 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021);

Total UK imports from Iraq amounted to £456 million in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022 (an increase of 78.1% or £200 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021).

Iraq was the UK's 87th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022, accounting for 0.1% of total UK trade.

More details here.

(Source: UK Department for Business and Trade)