Iran's Taban Airlines launches Karaj-Najaf Flights

From Tasnim, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The public relations department director of Iran's Taban Airlines announced the launch of weekly Najaf flights from Payam International Airport in Karaj on Saturdays.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Marzieh Jafarzadeh pointed to the launch of Karaj-Najaf flights by Taban Airline and added, "Flights to the destination of Najaf al-Ashraf in Iraq and vice versa will be launched from the origin of Payam International Airport in Karaj, Alborz province."

The first flight from Payam International Airport to Najaf will leave at 11:15 a.m.on Saturday, July 22, she said.

Taban Airlines has earmarked MD Series 88 Aircraft with a capacity of 165 passengers for this flight route, she said, adding that if the flight is welcomed by passengers, the airline will increase the number of its flights in the near future.

In addition to launching this flight, Taban Airlines also operates daily flights from Tehran and Mashhad to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Baghdad, Jafarzadeh added.