Will Iraq succeed in quest to join WTO?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq succeed in quest to join World Trade Organization?

Iraq's 19-year-long push to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) is gathering pace.

Baghdad initially submitted a request to join the international trade body back in 2004.

It currently sits as an observer member, while it works through the process of implementing regulations, strategies, and internal policies necessary to meet the conditions for full membership.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).