Iraqi Airlines to Auction Saddam Hussein's 747

By John Lee.

Iraqi Airways has announced that it will conduct a public auction for the sale of two Boeing 747 aircraft, which are parked at Tozeur-Nefta Airport in Tunisia.

Both Pratt and Whitney-engined planes were made in 1982, and have been parked at the airport since 1991.

It is understood that both planes were moved prior to the Gulf War for safe keeping.

YI-AGP is a Boeing 747-200, while YI-ALM is a 747-SP, which was used as Saddam Hussein's government jet.

The auction will take place on Wednesday 16th August at the airport.

The estimated value of each aircraft is $494,000.

(Source: Iraqi Airways, 747sp.com, Air History)