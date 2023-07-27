Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data for June

By on 27th July 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for June:

  • Total exports of crude oil: 100,059,052 barrels
  • Revenues from crude oil exports: $7.179760 billion
  • Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 98,725,620 barrels of crude oil exports.
  • Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
  • Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 299,445 barrels. (Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended)
  • Exports from Qayyarah were 1,033,987 barrels.
  • Average daily crude oil exports: 3.335 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.305 million bpd in May.
  • Average price per barrel: $71.755.

May's export figures can be viewed here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data for May Iraq Oil Exports for June: $7.1bn Iraq Oil Exports for May: $7.3bn Iraq Confirms April Oil Exports of $7.7bn
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply