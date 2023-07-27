Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data for June

By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for June:
- Total exports of crude oil: 100,059,052 barrels
- Revenues from crude oil exports: $7.179760 billion
- Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 98,725,620 barrels of crude oil exports.
- Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
- Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 299,445 barrels. (Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended)
- Exports from Qayyarah were 1,033,987 barrels.
- Average daily crude oil exports: 3.335 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.305 million bpd in May.
- Average price per barrel: $71.755.
May's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
No comments yet.