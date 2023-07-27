Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) welcomes New Member

By John Lee.

Defaf Al Khaleej Security Services (DAK) has joined the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).

Mr Rafid Al Jasim, Chairman of Defaf Al Khaleej Security Services (DAK), expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

"We are truly delighted to become a part of the esteemed Iraq British Business Council (IBBC). We truly value the work that IBBC does in fostering relationships between British and Iraqi organisations and hope we can add real value to the IBBC, and indeed their members."

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC said:

"IBBC welcomes Defaf Al Khaleej security services to our membership, with their expertise in security and client attention, coupled with their commitment to the highest professional standards and a strong presence in Basra region, we know that many members will be interested to meet and engage with them."