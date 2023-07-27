Depreciation of Iraqi Dinar sparks Protests

By John Lee.

Dozens of people have reportedly protested in front of the offices of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) in Baghdad following a fall in value of the Iraqi Dinar (IQD) against the US dollar. Over the previous two days, the dollar is said to have risen from 1,470 dinars to 1,570 dinars.

According to Associated Press, bank owners called for "official action" to prop up the dinar.

Last week the US banned 14 Iraqi banks from conducting dollar transactions.

More here.

(Source: Associated Press)