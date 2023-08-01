Sustainable Development of Food Industry in Iraq

UNIDO and Government of Japan Collaborate on Sustainable Development of the Food Industry by Building Iraqi Government Staff Capacity

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, conducted the second training workshop on food safety and quality.

This workshop was a significant component of the project "Emergency Livelihood Support to Mitigate the Food Insecurity Crisis among Vulnerable People in Iraq", funded by the Japanese government. Held from 15 to 20 July 2023 in Erbil, the workshop counted with participation from government representatives from the Ministries of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Industry and Minerals in Iraq.

The active involvement of multiple ministries in this training workshop underscores the focus to promote and advance the SME sector and recognizes the importance of economic growth and development.

The training program's primary objective was to build capacity in government staff responsible for ensuring the quality and safety of locally produced food items. Participants were nominated from related departments from their ministries that play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and compliance of medium and small enterprises, as well as producing families.

The workshop emphasis on compliance and empowerment through engagement with small and medium enterprises, aims to fortifying the sector by promoting compliance with quality and safety standards. By building the capacity of skilled trainers and fostering a culture of excellence, the workshop creates conditions for the growth and sustainability of local producers, making a significant contribution to the national economy.

Mrs. Ramina Athanael Youssef, representing the Ministry of Industry and Minerals / Department of Industrial Development and Organization / Department of Small Projects, highlighted the importance of this workshop and its contribution to the department's mission to enhance professional and administrative capacities through their own training programs. These programs aim to qualify employees across various categories while empowering and supporting working women. The transfer of experiences and skills also contributes to preserve the cultural heritage of traditional knowledge.

Mr. Raad Hadi Mahdi, the legal advisor in health control over food safety and security at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the ministry's proactive role in supporting small enterprise owners. Recognizing the importance of fostering a conducive environment for local businesses, the ministry actively looks into assisting entrepreneurs in navigating and streamlining approval procedures for marketing their products. This support assists SMEs to navigate regulatory processes, encouraging their growth and success.

Dr. Ziad Al-Lami, a specialist in food safety at the Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of regular courses for workers in these projects. These courses aim to develop and enhance the capabilities of the workers, particularly concerning health aspects and personal hygiene. Ensuring that the workers are aware of contamination sources that could jeopardize the product's quality.

Mr. Taif Ahmed Abdullah, representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the profound commitment demonstrated by the participants. Having undergone the training, are not merely content with personal growth but are determined to promote it within their respective organizations and the broader SME sector.

The UNIDO project will also provide comprehensive technical support to SME producers. This support is designed to empower them to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and compliance with food safety and quality. By exposing them to new technologies, and expertise, the project aims to equip SMEs with the necessary resources to grow, ultimately contributing to the success of the entire SME sector.

UNIDO and the Government of Japan remains committed to empowering the food processing industry in Iraq through its partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, working together to drive positive change and economic prosperity.

(Source: UN)