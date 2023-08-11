Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th August 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
|RSISX Index Change
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|1,185.2
|6.5%
|30.2%
|RSISX USD Index
|1,165.4
|6.5%
|50.4%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|6,278.8
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|4.8
|# of Traded Companies
|59
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|9,606
|# of Companies (Up)
|15
|Total Trades (#/d)
|4,963
|# of Companies (Down)
|30
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|17,117
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|14
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|12,967
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|2
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|5
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Credit Bank of Iraq (NR)
|BROI
|0.760
|55.1%
|216.7%
|Commercial Bank of Iraq
|BCOI
|0.740
|32.1%
|48.0%
|Babylon Bank (UCM)
|BBAY
|0.090
|28.6%
|28.6%
|United Bank
|BUND
|0.090
|28.6%
|50.0%
|Al-Mansour Bank
|BMNS
|1.050
|25.0%
|81.8%
|Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|8.520
|-5.3%
|-9.5%
|Iraqi Land Transport (UCM)
|SILT
|1.730
|-4.9%
|-7.5%
|Iraqi Agricultural Products
|AIRP
|24.000
|-4.0%
|-1.0%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|12.370
|-2.9%
|21.9%
|Baghdad Hotel
|HBAG
|9.600
|-2.6%
|6.3%
|Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1,375.3
|1,041.9
|21.9%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|771.5
|584.5
|12.3%
|Commercial Bank of Iraq
|BCOI
|674.6
|511.1
|10.7%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|495.6
|375.5
|7.9%
|Credit Bank of Iraq (NR)
|BROI
|326.3
|247.2
|5.2%
|Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|3,084
|4,082.3
|3,092.7
|65.0%
|Agriculture
|462
|790.8
|599.1
|12.6%
|Industry
|912
|666.3
|504.8
|10.6%
|Telecom
|276
|496.0
|375.8
|7.9%
|Hotels&Tourism
|99
|131.6
|99.7
|2.1%
|Services
|120
|111.4
|84.4
|1.8%
|Insurance
|9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0%
|Investment
|1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|4,963
|6,278.8
|4,756.7
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Aug. 10 after holding its AGM on Aug. 8 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, decided to distribute IQD0.20 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 6.2% dividend yield, and electing nine original and five alternative board members.
- Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) resumed trading on Aug. 10 after disclosing its 3M23 financial results.
- Modern Construction Materials Industry (IMCM) will resume trading on Aug. 13 after holding its AGM on Aug. 3 in which they discussed and approved electing four original and four alternative board members.
- Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) resumed trading on Aug. 9 after holding its AGM on Aug. 6 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 3.0% dividend yield.
- Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) resumed trading on Aug. 8 after holding its AGM on Aug. 7 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX will suspend trading of Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Sep. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 10 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and elect two original and one alternative board members in place of the resigned members.
- ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
- ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul dam (HTVM) starting Aug. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 26 to discuss and approve the assignment of a contract for the rehabilitation, management, and operation of the company.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Aug. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 9 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and increasing the capital through bonus issue.
https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities
https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities
No comments yet.