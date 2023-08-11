Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th August 2023).

RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,185.2 6.5% 30.2% RSISX USD Index 1,165.4 6.5% 50.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 6,278.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.8 # of Traded Companies 59 Traded Shares (mn)/d 9,606 # of Companies (Up) 15 Total Trades (#/d) 4,963 # of Companies (Down) 30 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 17,117 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,967 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 5

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Credit Bank of Iraq (NR) BROI 0.760 55.1% 216.7% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.740 32.1% 48.0% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.090 28.6% 28.6% United Bank BUND 0.090 28.6% 50.0% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1.050 25.0% 81.8% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 8.520 -5.3% -9.5% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.730 -4.9% -7.5% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 24.000 -4.0% -1.0% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 12.370 -2.9% 21.9% Baghdad Hotel HBAG 9.600 -2.6% 6.3% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,375.3 1,041.9 21.9% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 771.5 584.5 12.3% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 674.6 511.1 10.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 495.6 375.5 7.9% Credit Bank of Iraq (NR) BROI 326.3 247.2 5.2%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,084 4,082.3 3,092.7 65.0% Agriculture 462 790.8 599.1 12.6% Industry 912 666.3 504.8 10.6% Telecom 276 496.0 375.8 7.9% Hotels&Tourism 99 131.6 99.7 2.1% Services 120 111.4 84.4 1.8% Insurance 9 0.4 0.3 0.0% Investment 1 0.1 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,963 6,278.8 4,756.7 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Aug. 10 after holding its AGM on Aug. 8 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, decided to distribute IQD0.20 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 6.2% dividend yield, and electing nine original and five alternative board members.

Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) resumed trading on Aug. 10 after disclosing its 3M23 financial results.

Modern Construction Materials Industry (IMCM) will resume trading on Aug. 13 after holding its AGM on Aug. 3 in which they discussed and approved electing four original and four alternative board members.

Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) resumed trading on Aug. 9 after holding its AGM on Aug. 6 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 3.0% dividend yield.

Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) resumed trading on Aug. 8 after holding its AGM on Aug. 7 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and elected five original and five alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Sep. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 10 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and elect two original and one alternative board members in place of the resigned members.

ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul dam (HTVM) starting Aug. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 26 to discuss and approve the assignment of a contract for the rehabilitation, management, and operation of the company.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Aug. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 9 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and increasing the capital through bonus issue.

