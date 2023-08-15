Court "Seizes Assets" of Former Iraqi Oil Minister

By John Lee.
The Karkh Investigation Court, which is specialized in integrity issues, has reportedly issued an order to seize the movable and immovable assets of former Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar.
According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), citing a court source, the case relates to the alleged exploitation of his position and the alleged receipt of bribes from a number of investors linked to contracts with the Ministry of Oil.
A recent report from The Economist says that the former Minister strongly denies any wrongdoing.
(Sources: Iraqi News Agency, The Economist)
It's good that Iraqi law prevails over the corrupt government officials and business persons that are stealing Iraq's future.
To all of you that have been corrupted by greed: "Confess your crimes and ask for forgiveness so that you can help your nation to progress. Tell the others to join you in your cleansing..tear your clothes and pour sand on your heads..plead with God to forgive you!